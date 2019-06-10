Mnangagwa’s sidekick imports US$210k Lamborghini

HARARE – Zanu PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has taken delivery of a US$210,000 supercar.

Emphasising the gulf between Zimbabwe’s impoverished masses and a politically-connected elite, the Gokwe Nembudziya MP imported the Lamborghini Urus from Europe on a KLM cargo flight on Monday.

The vehicle was loaded onto a trailer at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and driven to an unknown destination.

Sources told ZimLive that the vehicle was imported by the MP, who did not pay duty for the vehicle after negotiating a ZIMRA rebate.

Lamborghini boasts that the Urus needs just 3.6 seconds to reach 100 kph, and can reach speeds of 200 kph in 12.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 305 kph.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine offering 478 kW from 6,000 rpm and 845 Nm of torque from 2,250 rpm, the Urus is Lamborghini’s first SUV since the 1980s LM002.