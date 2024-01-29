Mahere submits letter of resignation from Parliament

Spread the love

Opposition CCC party Mount Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere has resigned from parliament. This follows her swift announcement a few days ago that out of principle and loyalty, she will leave parliament after CCC leader Nelson Chamisa quit the party in a huff, citing infiltration and sabotage by Zanu PF and its surrogates.

“Thank you, Mt Pleasant Constituency for having faith in me. Despite feeling a profound sense of sadness for all I had hoped we could do together to build a pleasant Mt Pleasant, I have officially submitted by resignation from Parliament and will cease to be a member of CCC,” Mahere said.



While Mahere has been decisive in resigning – some say too hasty – other MPs say they will consult the constituencies first.

The CCC parliamentary caucus is expected to meet this week to deliberate on the situation triggered by self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu’s dramatic recalls of the party’s MPs, senators and councillors, as well as mayors.

Source – newshawks

