Zimbabwe, Belarus to reach new level of cooperation in industry

MINSK,– Belarus and Zimbabwe will be able to reach a new level of cooperation in the manufacturing industry, Belarus’ Industry Minister Aleksandr Rogozhnik said as he met with Minister for Industry and Commerce of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr. Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni, BelTA learned from the press service of the Industry Ministry.

Aleksandr Rogozhnik expressed confidence that the meeting of the ministers of the two countries held in the run-up to the next session of the intergovernmental commission in Harare will allow discussing cooperation matters in great detail. “Thanks to concerted efforts to implement joint projects, we will be able to achieve excellent results and reach a new level of cooperation,” the minister said.

For many years, Belarus has been consistently building relations with a number of African countries, including Zimbabwe, and is going to continue doing it. Aleksandr Rogozhnik recalled that more than 1,800 tractors and about 80 grain harvesters were supplied to farms in Zimbabwe as part of the agricultural mechanization program, which helped ensure the country’s food security.

“The third phase of this program will be implemented in the near future. It envisages the supply of more than 3,000 tractors and 80 combine harvesters to local farmers over the coming years,” added Aleksandr Rogozhnik.

Promising avenues of cooperation include modernization of Belarus-made grain drying complexes, the supply of equipment for the forestry industry, dump trucks and buses. The Industry Ministry enterprises are now actively exploring these avenues of cooperation.

Dr. Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni confirmed the interest in expanding cooperation and creating a solid basis for long-term partnership. Taking part in the talks were also MTZ Director General Vitaly Vovk and MAZ Director General Valery Ivankovich.

Source: BelTA

