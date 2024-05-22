Zimbabwean Millionaire Couple Kidnapped in Pretoria for $13.9 Million Cryptocurrency

Spread the love

PRETORIA,– A Zimbabwean millionaire couple residing in South Africa, Professor Shepherd Sikhosana and his wife, Sekayi Adelpha Sikhosana, have been kidnapped by a gang seeking to profit from their cryptocurrency valued at $13.9 million.

The couple was abducted in Pretoria and subsequently smuggled into Zimbabwe.

The kidnapping gang, led by Moses Nhachi Chademana and Liam Evans, allegedly targeted the Sikhosanas to gain control of their substantial crypto assets, which Evans had previously recovered on the couple’s behalf. Disguised as Interpol South Africa officers, the gang moved the Sikhosanas to residential flats in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.

During their captivity, the Sikhosanas were warned not to contact their relatives, with threats involving Russian hitmen. Despite the threats, the couple managed to send their location to their relatives. This crucial information was then passed on to local law enforcement.

The dramatic events underscore the growing risks associated with high-value cryptocurrency holdings and the lengths to which criminals will go to exploit them.

Local authorities are now investigating the incident, seeking to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safe return of the Sikhosanas.

