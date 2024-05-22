Neville Mutsvangwa’s Bail Hearing Rescheduled

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe, – Neville Mutsvangwa, son of prominent Zanu-PF figures Monica and Christopher Mutsvangwa, will remain in custody for an additional five days as his bail hearing has been rescheduled to May 27.

Mutsvangwa, 44, was detained two weeks ago on charges related to forex trading and money laundering. Initially, Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi denied him bail, prompting Mutsvangwa to appeal the decision at the High Court.

The High Court ruling was expected on Wednesday; however, the absence of the Investigating Officer’s written account from the case file led to a postponement of the hearing.

Notably, several other individuals facing similar accusations have been granted bail. Lawyer Moses Mapanga, representing three such clients, stated that they secured bail due to the lack of compelling reasons to detain them further.

