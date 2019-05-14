Khupe ropes in Madhuku to challenge Chamisa

HARARE – Dr Thokozani Khupe has roped in renowned constitutional lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku to implement the High Court ruling which nullified Nelson Chamisa’s MDC presidency and ordered the opposition party to hold an extraordinary congress within a month.

In an interview with the ZBC News, Professor Madhuku confirmed that he has been engaged by the opposition party to implement the high court ruling which declared Dr Khupe the legitimate president for the troubled party.

“After being engaged by Dr Khupe, who has been declared the legitimate MDC president by the court, I have started studying the judgment on how best to implement it,” said Professor Madhuku.

He said Chamisa and his team of lawyers, led by Advocate Thabani Mpofu, can claim it will be a stroll in the park to contest the High Court ruling, but the reality is that Chamisa has been rendered a political novice who can form his own party.

Chamisa is somebody but nobody to claim the MDC presidency, the ruling is clear and his lawyers know better that he has been rendered a somebody who can form his own party where he can declare himself president,” added Professor Madhuku.

The sentiments by Professor Madhuku follow another revelation by MDC Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora in which he begged to differ with Chamisa and his legal team’s High Court challenge.

Chamisa is also under fire from the Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy, which was the main force behind the High Court application to call for an MDC extra-ordinary congress.