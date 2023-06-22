Kasukuwere seeks SADC protection ahead of Zimbabwe return

SOUTH AFRICA, Johannesburg – Zimbabwean Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, who has been in exile in South Africa since 2018, has expressed his intention to seek protection from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) against potential retribution from Zimbabwean authorities.

Kasukuwere, a former youth minister and local government minister, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming general elections and plans to return to Zimbabwe to campaign.

He revealed that he had booked a flight to Harare as a decoy to gauge the authorities’ response, citing security concerns.

Kasukuwere emphasized the importance of allowing all candidates to campaign freely and not weaponizing institutions against opponents.

He expressed his hope for a smooth and uncontested election, aiming for national unity and international reintegration. Kasukuwere indicated that he would take necessary precautions for his own safety upon his return and highlighted the significance of SADC’s monitoring teams to ensure the protection of all contestants.

He announced plans to hire buses to transport Zimbabweans from South Africa to vote in the elections, and he mentioned creating a database of Zimbabweans to incorporate their ideas in jump-starting the economy.

Kasukuwere also pledged to address past atrocities, such as the Gukurahundi violence in the Matabeleland region and outlined his promises regarding employment, state institution reforms, economic growth, and anti-corruption measures.

Walter Mzembi, a former tourism and foreign minister, is supporting Kasukuwere’s campaign and is referred to as his running mate.

