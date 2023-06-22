Zanu PF bags 53 wards

BULAWAYO – The ruling party in Zimbabwe, Zanu PF, has won 53 council wards uncontested in the local authority elections.

Opposition political parties failed to field candidates, leading to Zanu PF securing these positions without competition. Mike Bimha, the Zanu PF national Political Commissar, confirmed the development at a press conference.

He congratulated the 53 candidates who won these uncontested positions. However, there is still no clear information on the outcome of the National Assembly members, as reports are still being received.

Bimha stated that most of the National Assembly seats were likely contested, but further details are yet to be obtained.

