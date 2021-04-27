‘I’m now a wise leader’ – Chamisa

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says the systematic attacks he and his party have received from the ruling Zanu PF and state institutions since 2018 have instead hardened him and transformed him into a wiser politician.

Chamisa has for the past three years since the 2018 elections been accusing the Zanu PF and state institutions of working tirelessly to decimate the MDC Alliance.

He starts with accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging the 2018 presidential election on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He took the challenge to the Constitutional Court where the matter was dismissed with costs.

Since then, Chamisa has not recognised Mnangagwa as the illegitimate President of Zimbabwe, setting the stage for a fierce rivalry between Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance.

He has also blamed Zanu PF for using state institutions to decimate his opposition outfit after the Supreme Court ruled last year that he was not the legitimate leader of the MDC-T.

Scores of MDC Alliance MPs and councillors have since been recalled following that landmark court ruling while other legislators, mayors, and councillors have defected to join the MDC-T now led by Douglas Mwonzora.

The government has also withdrawn state funding under the Political Finance Act and Mwonzora is now the recipient of that cash.

To add to his misery, a number of senior officials from the MDC Alliance have jumped ship and joined Zanu PF while scores of the opposition activists have been arrested for various offences and are either in prison or on remand.

However, Chamisa says he is not a bitter man and told NewZimbabwe.com late Monday night that all this had instead made him a wiser politician ready to tackle Zanu PF and Mnangagwa again in 2023.

“What will be different is that we are wiser than before. Once beaten twice shy,” he said.

The MDC Alliance leader said to strengthen his party ahead of the 2023 elections, his party was spearheading a people’s convergence to be held soon.

“That is why there has to be a people’s convergence. All stakeholders and political players must participate. They must enter the elections after crafting a pre-election and post-election pact.

“Zimbabweans must agree on the kind of elections they are participating in and the action to be taken thereafter.”

A defiant Chamisa insisted the 2018 elections were stolen because the citizens had allowed that to happen as in the past plebiscites.

“We have always won the elections because we have the support of the people. The victory of the people has to be secured and this requires all people to unite. Convergence is all about citizens taking charge especially the involvement of first-time voters,” he added.

He told NewZimbabwe.com he was now redirecting his focus towards “securing people’s victory” ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We always win elections in Zimbabwe. We have always won elections but without winning power. They (Zanu PF) lose elections but refuse to lose power. That we must resist and we will fix it. No matter what they say or do, we will win any election in this country. Our key task is to win elections and win power,” he said.