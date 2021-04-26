Electronic learner’s licence testing system launched in Masvingo

Government is leaving no stone unturned in eliminating corruption in the issuance of drivers’ licenses following the launch of the Electronic Learner’s Licence Testing System in Masvingo this Sunday.

Some of the features of the new system include a bank with 1000 questions which are randomly selected during the test and effective data caption, which is electronically transmitted to other traffic and transport management agencies such as the Central Vehicle Registry.

“The manual testing system has a limited number of papers and it was possible for a candidate to be aware of a paper which they will be taking the questions and memorise the answers.

“The idea is to make sure that people actually study the Highway Code and understand the rules of driving,” said Southern Region Trading Company Chief Executive Officer Phil Mushosho.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona said the project will enhance road safety and contribute towards the reduction of road accidents.

“Research shows that 90 percent of road accidents are a result of human error, which is why it is our goal to reduce road accidents by more than 10 percent annually by providing effective driver training and testing with the assistance of the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, which plays a critical role in the promotion of road safety.”

The Electronic Learner’s Licence Testing System has been cited as part of the broader Information Communication Technology system.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Ezra Chadzamira said, “This is a milestone achievement worth celebrating as the system reduces human interference and significantly increases the number of candidates being tested.”

Five of the 23 Vehicle Inspectorate Department Centres across the country are now using the Electronic Learner’s Licence Testing System. – ZBC