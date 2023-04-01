Gold Mafia: Chamisa’s CCC demands action

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has called on the government to act on institutions and individuals implicated in the Al Jazeera documentary demanding heads to be ‘chopped’.

This comes as the country is currently being treated to the front row seat of how politically connected cartels are smuggling gold and laundering money.

The four part docu-series, currently on its second episode, reveals Ambassador at Large Uebert Mudzanire alias Angel as the face of illicit gold trade.

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba demanded that government holds accountable individuals implicated.

“Instead of persecuting journalists, instead of politicking, the state institutions must be invoked and they must be able to answer to the citizens of this country and give a statement in terms of what has been done thus far in terms of ensuring that what has been alleged, what has brought out bare for all to see is being resolved and dealt with,” he said.

Government has remained mum on the allegations with no official communication from formal conduits.

Siziba said corruption is at the center of economic decay thus should be nipped in the bud.

“We have consistently argued that as a movement and as an alternative government that at the center of the decay of the economy in our country is the extraction and plunder of our resources by a few for the benefit of the few and not for many,” he said.

In the documentary self-proclaimed prophet Angel is filmed by undercover reporters admitting that he can circumvent protocol in Zimbabwe and aid in smuggling gold.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya is also sucked in the plot by Angel through phone calls claiming that she can assist in moving millions of United States dollars.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Fidelity Printers and Refineries are shown as laundry machines for dirty money allegations the former has denied.

ZAPU in a statement said they will stage demonstrations in South Africa where Uebert Angel is expected next week.

“Following revelations by global media group Al Jazeera about gold smuggling and money laundering by the ruling elite in Zimbabwe and their surrogates, and following our subsequent statement condemning same, ZAPU is calling on every Zimbabwean from all over the world to join a defiance campaign to force our government to act on those implicated and for culprits to resign immediately.”

