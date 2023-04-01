News Ticker

Simba Chikore refuses to be divorced by Bona Mugabe

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - SEPTEMBER 28: Late and former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona Mugabe (R) and his spouse Simba Chikore (L) watch as the coffin of Mugabe is ready to be lowered in a grave in Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 28, 2019. Mugabe passed away on 06 September aged 95 in Singapore, where he had been receiving treatment since April this year. Mugabe led the country post-independence from 1980 to 2017 when he was ousted. (Photo by Wilfred Kajese/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The stage is set for a divorce battle royal between the late former president Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona Nyepudzai Ouma and son-in-law Simbarashe Mutsahuni (Chikore) after Simba entered an appearance to defend following Bona’s recent summons; meaning it’s a contested divorce.

Simba’s notice of entry of appearance to defend.

To get divorced in Zimbabwe, one needs to get a court order for a divorce.
A divorce order is given by the High Court. One spouse (plaintiff) should apply for divorce (against defendant) and the process must be followed to finality.

Divorce can be contested or uncontested.

