First Lady drops charges against women who booed her – admits police overreacted

Spread the love

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has dropped charges against nine women from Manicaland who allegedly booed her after she sidelined them during a donation of foodstuffs and clothing.

The nine are Nester Chatiwana (41), Panashe Machekanzondo (19), Winnet Sithole (19 ), Maria Choto (49), Esnath Choto (33), Ellen Rujuwa (28), Faith Chidhakwa (30), Patience Matasva (35) years and Joyce Mashingaidze (29), all from Watsomba.

The group was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

In an X post, Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications in the Office of the President George Charamba said the First Lady admitted the police officers had overreacted.

https://t.co/D4S2skWiad NIL-BRAINER: Both the First Lady and Police Commissioner General agreed the officers on the ground overreacted. On the instructions of the First Lady, all charges were withdrawn yesterday. @PoliceZimbabwe. — dhonzamusoro007 (@dhonzamusoro007) April 15, 2024

“Both the First Lady and Police Commissioner General agreed the officers on the ground overreacted.

“On the instructions of the First Lady, all charges were withdrawn yesterday,” he said.

The nine women appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi and were released on free bail.

They had denied allegations stating that they were arrested because they opted to leave the venue early when Mnangagwa was still addressing people and before being dismissed.

They were represented by Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers. – NewZim

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...