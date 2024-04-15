Masvingo mechanic in court for selling client’s vehicle

Spread the love

CHIREDZI – Popular Masvingo mechanic Cain Mupunzi (43) is in court for theft after he allegedly sold off a client’s motor vehicle without permission.

He is appearing before Chiredzi Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa and the matter will be heard next Tuesday.

Mupunzi allegedly sold a Peugeot belonging to Stanley Mutambu of Mutandi Village under Chief Zimuto for US$1 700 and used the proceeds. He is also accused of using US$300 that Mutambu had given him to buy a gear box for the vehicle.

Circumstances are that sometime in October 2023 Mutambu gave Mupunzi the Peugeot and US$300 to buy a gear box.

Mupunzi allegedly converted the US$300 to personal use. He gave Mutambu another vehicle to use as he finished working on the Peugeot.

He, however, allegedly sold the vehicle on December 3, 2023, for US$1 700 and Mutambu filed a Police report after discovering the matter in January this year. Ronald Kwangwari prosecuted.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...