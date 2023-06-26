EU expresses gratitude for Zimbabwe elections role

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s invitation to international bodies, including the European Union (EU), to observe the general elections scheduled for August 23.

According to the information, President Mnangagwa has emphasized the importance of transparency and has stated that Zimbabwe has nothing to hide. The invitation has been extended to regional, continental, and international organizations such as the African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), COMESA, and the Commonwealth.

The EU’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst Von Kirchmann, expressed the EU’s warm welcome to the invitation, highlighting the trust, cooperation, and partnership between Zimbabwe and the EU. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) vice chairperson, Ambassador Rodney Kiwa, stated that the invitation demonstrates Zimbabwe’s commitment to holding free, fair, and credible elections and reflects the country’s preparedness and transparency.

Zec has received interest from more than 50 locally based individuals and institutions willing to observe the elections. The passage also mentions the fees charged for observer applications, varying based on the category of the observer (local, African, or from outside Africa) and for media practitioners.

It’s important to note that my knowledge is based on information available up until September 2021, and there may have been developments or changes since then.

