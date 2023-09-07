Chamisa reiterates rejection of Zim election

HARARE – The embattled leader of the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa, says his party maintains the position of rejecting the election results.

Chamisa spoke to SABC News and says they will continue to seek recourse as their members are convinced the elections were not free and fair.

“There is no need for us to go to court. The SADC is a court. The court of the public opinion has already made a determination that this election is a sham. There is no need for us to waste time by ploughing the same field twice. We have been down this road in 2018, we went to the court and we know the dispossession and the attitude of the court, so we don’t want to waste time.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe presidential spokesperson, George Charamba has launched a scathing attack on the SADC Election Observer Mission head, Nevers Mumba whom he says went beyond the SADC protocol in relation to compiling the SADC observer mission election report on the country’s elections.

Mumba spoke to SABC News International Editor Sophie Mokoena:

SADC and other Election Observer Missions raised concerns about voter intimidation and irregularities during the August 23 polls.

It says the elections in Zimbabwe failed to comply with the country’s constitution and SADC principles.

Charamba says elections are a process and not a one-day event.

“When you have a process that creates a head of state, that creates a government, that creates peace or war in a society that it makes sense for us to leave decisions around the Constitution of the SADC Observer Mission to a single person minding a subsidiary body.”

VIDEO | George Charamba launches scathing attack on SADC Election Observer Mission head:

