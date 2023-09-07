Zimbabwe government blasts Zambian election observer

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, has strongly criticised the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission head, Nevers Mumba, accusing him of overstepping SADC protocols in the compilation of the region’s report on Zimbabwe’s recent elections.

Multiple election observer missions, including SADC, raised concerns about alleged voter intimidation and irregularities during the polls held on August 23. These observers argued that the elections failed to comply with the country’s constitution and SADC principles.

Charamba argued that elections are a complex process, extending beyond a single-day event, and suggested that key decisions regarding the SADC Observer Mission’s report should not rest solely with one individual overseeing a subsidiary body.

On the other hand, Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Zimbabwe, reaffirmed his party’s stance of rejecting the election results.

Chamisa emphasized that CCC members firmly believe that the elections were not free and fair.

Speaking to SABC News, Chamisa expressed skepticism about pursuing legal action within Zimbabwe’s courts. He stated, “There is no need for us to go to court. The SADC is a court. The court of public opinion has already made a determination that this election is a sham. There is no need for us to waste time by ploughing the same field twice. We have been down this road in 2018, we went to the court, and we know the disposition and the attitude of the court, so we don’t want to waste time.”

The situation in Zimbabwe remains contentious, with political stakeholders expressing differing views on the election’s legitimacy and the best course of action to address their concerns.

