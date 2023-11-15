Chamisa reaches out to Biti and Welshman Ncube, set to dump ZINASU faction

HARARE – Most Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members are reportedly excited by reports that their party leader, Nelson Chamisa, has pleaded with Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube to be more active in that party’s affairs.

A source who confided in this publication said that “Chamisa has sent a number of emissaries to Biti and Ncube, asking them not to concentrate on the shambolic manner in which pre-election candidate selection was done.”

The source claimed that Chamisa has made it clear that sidelining the two brilliant strategists (Biti and Ncube) was a big mistake.

According to the same source, Chamisa’s overtures to Biti and Ncube have been warmly received, with the two strategists promising him that they would neutralise Sengezo Tshabangu in return for the top three positions.

“Chamisa is now expected to begin sidelining members of the so-called ZINASU faction, which includes Gift Siziba (Ostallos),” said the source.

The source further claimed that both Chamisa and Biti have been under tremendous pressure from Western Embassies, an unnamed SADC country, and the Brenthurst Trust to mend fences and reorganise.

The source revealed that the recent electoral humiliation in Gutu West has also forced Chamisa to realise that the CCC was heading for political oblivion.

Furthermore, the source said that the disastrous SADC diplomatic offensive has led Chamisa to realise that he cannot rely on Gladys Hlatshwayo and some old, greedy pseudo-intellectual to turn SADC against ZANU PF.

“The pseudo-intellectual has fleeced Chamisa into believing that the SADC would call for new elections. He delivered zero. Biti would have done a much better job,” said the source.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, were futile as his mobile phones were not reachable.

Source – Byo24

