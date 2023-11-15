22 killed in horror crash as South Africa-bound minibus collides with truck

BULAWAYO – Twenty-two people were killed on Tuesday night when an overloaded Toyota Quantum had a head-on collision with a DAF truck 17km out of Bulawayo on the Gwanda Road, police said.

The accident happened just after 10PM between Muchbinding and Ethandweni on a smooth section of the road with no potholes.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the DAF truck had a driver and one passenger while the South Africa-bound Quantum had 21 people onboard.

There were only two survivors who are admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

ZimLive has seen shocking pictures of the dead packed like sardines on the back of a truck which delivered their bodies to the UBH mortuary.

The accident came just hours after three other horror crashes which killed a total of 11 people.

In the first accident on the Eastern Border Road in Chipinge, a Toyota Corolla Axio with five passengers on board veered off the road and overturned when the driver lost control.

Three passengers died on the sport after being thrown out of the vehicle. They have been named as Troy Nyangombe, 20, Joyline Parrafin, 18, and Rutendo Chikwanda, 20.

In the second accident, a Nissan Caravan with eight passengers had a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz truck along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road near Mwenezi, resulting in the deaths of six people.

Police named four of the dead as Blessing Rambiwa, 40, Kamukono Musaida, 44, Jesina Masimba, 35, and Pellagia Manase. Two others were yet to be identified.

In Insuza, Matabeleland North, two people died and 10 others were injured when an Inter Africa bus overturned at around 4PM on Monday.

Inspector Glory Banda of Matabeleland North police said the bus burst its two left tyres, apparently after running over a pothole.

Source: ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...