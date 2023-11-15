Man killed by council truck while sleeping at a dump site

A 37-year-old Harare man was run over by a Harare City Council front end loader on Saturday while he was sleeping at a dumpsite at the intersection of Bute and Harare Streets.

Innocent Mlambo’s body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary and police are appealing for anyone with information that might assist to locate his family members.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victim’s mother was identified as Mrs Hedwig Dube.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to locate family members of Innocent Mlambo aged 37 who died on November 11, 2023 after being run over by a Harare City Council front-end loader while sleeping at a dump site at corner Bute and Harare Street, Harare.

“The body is at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary. The victim’s mother is Hedwig Dube. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

