Chamisa quits CCC

Spread the love

HARARE – The embattled opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has dramatically quit the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party he created two years ago from the ashes of a once powerful MDC.

Chamisa’s decision follows months of unprecedented onslaught on the party by self-styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, who had been withdrawing his elected members from Parliament and Councils at will.

“This is to officially, and under my hand, inform you fellow citizens of Zimbabwe and the world, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC,” Chamisa wrote in press statement.

The development, which comes two years after he launched the party, follows months of speculation over CCC’s future after Sengezo Tshabangu emerged from nowhere claiming to be the interim secretary general and calling the shots.

Recently, Chamisa’s sidekicks threw a hint of the change by putting his image against a blue background, dissociating with the party’s yellow colour and raising speculation.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...