Munetsi returns to action

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi is set to return to action when his Ligue 1 side Stade Reims hosts Tino Kadewere’s Nantes on Sunday.The midfielder has fully recovered from an injury that has kept him out for over six weeks.

The 27-year-old, who is an integral part of the Warriors squad, has been on the sidelines since suffering from a serious sprain on his right ankle in a match against Rennes on November 26 last year when he lasted just over an hour in the game.

He has missed a total of seven matches for his team ever since.The good news is that the former Orlando Pirates star has fully recovered and was an unused substitute when his side fell to Ligue 2 side Sochaux in a penalty shootout to crash out of the Coupe de France last week. The match had ended 2-2.

Munetsi, who is also a key player for Reims, is expected to return to the playing squad against Kadewere’s Nantes.Kadewere recently joined the struggling Nantes on loan from Olympique Lyon until the end of the season.

He scored a brace on his debut in the Coupe de France game against lower division side Pau in a 4-1 win a fortnight ago.

Kadewere went on to play full matches in the subsequent games for his side, against Clermont in the league, an encounter they lost 2-1, and against Ligue 2 side Laval in the Coupe de France.

The Ligue 1 side were shocked 1-0 by their less fancied opponents to crash out of the cup, the biggest knockout competition in France.

