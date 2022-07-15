Chamisa names CCC shadow cabinet

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has named his shadow cabinet, which interestingly does not constitute his loyalist MPs who remain in parliament under the MDC Alliance identity.

Chamisa’s shadow cabinet, the first ever under his newly constituted opposition, sees one of his deputies Tendai Biti – a former finance minister – assume his familiar role.

“This serves to inform your office that Hon Prosper C. Mutseyami shall be the party chief whip and he will be deputised by Sichelesile Mahlangu,” wrote Chamisa in his correspondence to Parliament Speaker Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

“The party has also made the following appointments to shadow the substantive Ministry.

“The shadow cabinet members are Tendai Biti (Finance and Economic Development), Charlton Hwende (Defence and War veterans), Willias Madzimure (Industry and Commerce), Susan Matsunga (Women’s affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development) and Judith Tobaiwa (Health and Child Care)…”

Fani Munengami was named Primary and Secondary Education, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development), Happymore Chidziva (Youth, Sport, Arts – and Recreation), Wellington Chikombo (Local Government and Public Works), Eric Murai (Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Johnson Matambo (Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry) while Settlement Chikwinya was named as Transport and Infrastructure Development shadow minister.

Chamisa named Bulawayo legislator Kucaca Phulu as Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs shadow minister, Murisi Zwizwai (Mines and Mining Development), Prince Sibanda (Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services) and Dickson Tarusenga (Energy and Power Development).

The opposition leader also appointed Godfret Koster to be the Caucus secretary for the CCC party in the National Assembly.

“Your cooperation in this regard is sincerely appreciated and may your office render to them the support they may need,” said Chamisa.

A shadow cabinet is made up of senior members of the main opposition party who act as spokespeople for the opposition in specific policy areas.

Shadow ministers are appointed by the leader of the opposition and generally take roles that mirror the current government.

Their job is to scrutinise those they ‘shadow’ in government, and develop policies for their party.

