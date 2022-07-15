Police mark time on Chamisa death threatening Zanu PF politician’s arrest

HARARE – Police Thursday said they were yet to find evidence linking Zanu PF’s Abton Mashayanyika to violence incitement after the overzealous politician bellowed at a party rally in Mberengwa North that opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa should face death.

Mashayanyika was recorded in a video that has gone viral on social media while addressing party supporters at Rampopo Hills in the Midlands area.

Speaking in Shona, Mashayanyika referred to the common Zanu PF chant that carries the catch word ‘Pasi’, saying this meant the enemy must be killed.

“When we say down with Muzorewa, we mean he should be killed, when we say down with a witch, we mean they should be killed, when we say down with sell-outs, we mean they should be killed, and when we say down with Chamisa, we mean he should be killed.

“Have you understood that? So, when I say down with them, you must respond emphatically knowing fully well what I mean. Down with the CCC, down with Chamisa together with his children,” Mashayanyika chanted.

Reached for comment, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko told ZimLive that they were still to attend to the matter: “We haven’t seen the video, but we are waiting for feedback from the ground.”

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said his office shall only issue a statement after receiving a report from the Midlands police.

But CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said they were not taking Mashayanyika’s utterances lightly.

“We take notice of a video on social media, where a few days ago, one Zanu PF activist, Mr Abton Mashayanyika, addressing party supporters at a Zanu PF rally at Rampopo Hills under Chief Mapiravana in Mberengwa North, publicly called for the killing of President

“We do not take this lightly, chiefly because there have been numerous attempts at the life of President Chamisa, from the time he held consultative meetings with citizens across the length and breadth of the country.

“It is to this end that we call for the following for our able police service, to move with speed and detain Mr Abton Mashayanyika, and charge him and his accomplices, with death threats and calling for violence.”

Police’s reluctance to arrest the Zanu PF activist presents a glaring irony as it comes hard on the heels of their swift action to apprehend opposition CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole for allegedly inciting public violence.

The two lawmakers have now been languishing in remand prison for a month now. – ZimLive

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

