News Ticker

CCC makes inroads into Zanu PF stronghold amid Zanu PF infighting

June 13, 2022 Staff Reporter Main, Politics 0




Citizen Coalition for Change  (CCC) Vice President  Tendai Biti is reportedly making inroads in ZANU PF stronghold Mashonaland Central as his party tries to reduce electoral gap in the looming elections.

Biti was in the province last weekend where he met tradional leaders and some of their supporters while taking advantage  of the fight between ZANU PF politiburo member Keneth Musanhi and chairperson Kazembe Kazembe.

Sources said Biti was in Muzarabani, Mbire and Shamva campaigning.

“As CCC we are taking advantage  of the current fight in ZANU PF Mash Central  our VP was in the province meeting our supporters  as we are trying to reduce thè electoral gap, the province was well-known for supporting  the ruling party while blocking opposition leaders but its a thing of the past now,” explained the source.

However a source in ZANU PF said there is a serious fight between Musanhi and Kazembe.

“Factionalism is now at a boiling point in the province  with Musanhi and Kazembe fighting for dominance, Kazembe is reportedly using state machinery to consolidate his power hence they are not worried about the opposition but dominance,” added the source.

According  to CCC they are trying to get at least 10% of presidential  elections to add to their overal presidential  resuilts.

“If we close the gap in Mash Central  it wil help us on the overal presidential  percentage so we just need 10% but so far we are happy with the progress in the province.”

Source – Byo24




Copyright © 2022 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!