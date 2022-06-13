CCC makes inroads into Zanu PF stronghold amid Zanu PF infighting

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice President Tendai Biti is reportedly making inroads in ZANU PF stronghold Mashonaland Central as his party tries to reduce electoral gap in the looming elections.

Biti was in the province last weekend where he met tradional leaders and some of their supporters while taking advantage of the fight between ZANU PF politiburo member Keneth Musanhi and chairperson Kazembe Kazembe.

Sources said Biti was in Muzarabani, Mbire and Shamva campaigning.

“As CCC we are taking advantage of the current fight in ZANU PF Mash Central our VP was in the province meeting our supporters as we are trying to reduce thè electoral gap, the province was well-known for supporting the ruling party while blocking opposition leaders but its a thing of the past now,” explained the source.

However a source in ZANU PF said there is a serious fight between Musanhi and Kazembe.

“Factionalism is now at a boiling point in the province with Musanhi and Kazembe fighting for dominance, Kazembe is reportedly using state machinery to consolidate his power hence they are not worried about the opposition but dominance,” added the source.

According to CCC they are trying to get at least 10% of presidential elections to add to their overal presidential resuilts.

“If we close the gap in Mash Central it wil help us on the overal presidential percentage so we just need 10% but so far we are happy with the progress in the province.”