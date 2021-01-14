Zimbabwean woman who tried smuggling explosives into SA sentenced to 15 years

A Zimbabwean national has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for smuggling explosives into South Africa.

Mercy Rifundo, 42, was sentenced by the Musina Regional Court on Wednesday.

She was also fined R20 000 for contravening the Immigration Act after it was found she had illegally entered into the country.

On 17 August 2020, Rifundo was on her way from Zimbabwe to South Africa when the taxi she was travelling in was stopped and searched by the Beitbridge border police.

Upon searching her bag, the police found 590 units of blasting cartridges to the value of R168 000 and she was subsequently arrested.

Investigation

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Rifundo’s case was handed over to them for investigation.

Maluleke added their investigation revealed she did not have the required documents to be in the country as well.

“Rifundo made several court appearances and was remanded in custody until she was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment without an option of a fine for smuggling explosives.”

Limpopo acting Hawks head Brigadier Angie Matlabe commended the investigation and prosecution teams for their efforts I getting a conviction.