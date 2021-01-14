Snoop Dogg appears to end feud with Eminem on Instagram

The public rivalry between Snoop Dogg and Eminem has seemingly come to an end.

In 2020, the “Drop It Like it’s Hot” rapper revealed that he didn’t think Eminem was one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Months later, Eminem referenced the comments on his latest album, which was released in December.

On the track “Zeus”, Eminem raps: “As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me / But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me.”

Eminem , whose real name is Marshall Mathers, then suggested he was disappointed with Snoop Dogg’s comments with the lyric: “Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Man not really, I had dog backwards.”

Now, on an Instagram post shared by a fan, Snoop Dogg has hinted that the air has been cleared.

On a photo of the rappers alongside Dr Dre captioned: “I wonder what changed”, Snoop Dogg took it upon himself to write: “Nothing we good.”

Fans reacted with relief, with one person writing on Twitter: “Glad they squashed that s***.”

© Provided by The Independent Snoop Dogg appears to end Eminem rivalry on instagramInstagram

Elsewhere on “Zeus”, Eminem apologised to Rihanna over having “sided” with Chris Brown years before.

In 2019, a decade-old track leaked in which Eminem expressed support for Brown, who pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 after assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna on their way to the Grammy Awards ceremony.