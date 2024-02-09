Zimbabwe gets widespread praise for dumping death sentence

Spread the love

AMNESTY International has commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for approving the abolishment of the death penalty.

Responding to the development by Zimbabwe’s cabinet to back the abolition of the death penalty, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise, said the move was the right step.

“Zimbabwe has taken the right step towards ending this abhorrent and inhumane form of punishment that has no place in our world.

“Now that the cabinet has given its nod, Parliament must ensure the death penalty is truly abolished by voting to pass legislation that will make this a reality,” Farise said in a statement.

The human rights lobby group stated that it was opposed to the death penalty in all cases without exception because it violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Zimbabwe carried out its last execution in 2005 but death sentences have continued.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...