Police officer guns down villager

A VILAGER in Silobela, Midlands Province, died afterv he was gunned down from point blank range by a police officer.

Silobela MP Mtokozisi Manoki Mpofu (Zanu-PF) confirmed the incident and said police exhibited cruelty in the way they handled the matter.

NewsDay reports that the incident allegedly happened at Cross Roads on Sunday morning when the police officers raided Moffat Moyo’s homestead looking for his now late son, Bhekani Moyo (20), in connection with a case of assault.

Reports said four police officers raided the homestead at dawn and found Bhekani asleep with his brother. They woke him up, but he started moving backwards and one of the officers, without firing a warning shot, reportedly fired point blank at Bhekani’s chest and he died on the spot.

Moyo yesterday confirmed the incident to the publication, saying his son had done nothing to deserve such a painful death.

“They came to my homestead early Sunday morning saying they were looking for Bhekani. They did not disclose the offence they wanted him for. Bhekani tried to move backwards and one of the police officers shot him and he died on the spot.

When I questioned them about their actions, the officers also pointed the gun at me and my other son. My son didn’t deserve to die like that, he had committed no crime,” he said.