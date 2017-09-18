Pair jailed two years in Hong Kong for Zimbabwean smuggled ivory

HONG KONG – Hong Kong government’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said two travelers who smuggled worked ivory, worth about HK$1.2 million ($1.5k) in market value, were convicted and sentenced to two months of jail at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts today.

About 60 kilograms of worked ivory were found concealed in false compartment of the four computer tower cases inside the luggage, (pictured), of the two men, aged 53 and 54, arriving from Harare in Zimbabwe via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates by Customs officers last Saturday, a spokesman of the department said.