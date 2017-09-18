Man Forges ‘Letter From Grace Mugabe’, Demands Job From Government Minister

A Harare man is in trouble after he lied to Energy deputy minister that First Lady, Grace Mugabe ordered her to employ him in her portfolio.

Vengai Sithole, 41, appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta answering to fraud charges.

He allegedly crafted a letter which he claimed was from Mugabe before he ordered the minster, Tsitsi Muzenda to respond saying it was First Lady’s directive.

In a bid to convince Muzenda, Sithole told her that he resided at Dr Mugabe’s children home in Mazowe adding that he worked for the first family for a very long time.

Acting on the false information, Muzenda wrote a letter to the First Lady confirming receiving her directive and handed it to Sithole so that he would pass it on to Mugabe.

Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema told court that Sithole made several follow ups before his lies were exposed.

Court heard that during his visits to Muzenda’s office, he would tell her that he was well connected to the First Lady.

It is alleged that he also told her that he stopped working for the President’s family after he was involved in an accident.

Sithole also told Muzenda that Mugabe’s family catered for his medical bills following the accident which left one of his ears damaged.

Kasema opposed Sithole’s bail application saying he was a flight risk.

He is expected to appear in court Monday for bail ruling.

According to Kasema, the lies came to light when the minister visited the orphanage and talked to Mugabe only to realise that Sithole had lied. Newzim