MP raises concern over murders; soldier found killed and cops scared of ‘known’ criminal gangs

KWEKWE – Mbizo legislator Honourable Settlement Chikwinya has expressed concern over the increasing number of murder cases in the constituency.

This comes after a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was reportedly killed in a suspected gang attack at a shopping centre in Mbizo.

Chikwinya said it was disturbing that community members continue to lose lives, in some instances from known thugs.

“It is sad and disheartening to note that we continue to lose members of the community in Mbizo through murders during the night,” said the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change legislator.

“I want to pay condolences to the family of the latest victim slain in the neighbourhood of Mbizo 14 Section. I understand he was a serving member of the Zimbabwe National Army may his soul rest in peace.”

The lawmaker said the increasing numbers of murders in his constituency were now a matter of great concern.

“It is a growing concern that areas around Mbizo 4 Shopping Centres in Mbizo continue witnessing such gruesome criminal actions that include murder, muggings, robbery, unlawful entry into shops without much effort being done by police.” he said.

He added that some of the criminal elements are well known in the community.

Chikwinya said police appear to be afraid of these gangsters.

“Police know these people who are terrorising our community but they are afraid to act; they fear to arrest them. We are not sure if they are getting any protection from the (ruling) party I want the police to conquer their fear and arrest these individuals,” he said.

