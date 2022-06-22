Soldiers, cops convicted of armed robbery

MASVINGO –Two Police officers, one serving and two retired soldiers; who are part of a seven-member gang that robbed Empress Mine in Mashava, were convicted of armed robbery by Masvingo Regional Magistrate, Bishard Chineka, on Friday last week. The gang robbed the mine of 500g of concentrate gold ore on March 1, 2022.

The Police officers are Justice Maringapasi (38) of ZRP Mabvuku, and Givemore Nyakabawo of ZRP Harare Central. The soldiers are Tapiwa Perukai (36), a serving member stationed at 3 Brigade in Mutare, Euvencio Musundire (42) (retired) of Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita and Method Musinyari (42) (retired) of Kuwadzana.

The other two convicts are Tamuka Chiremba (34) of Mbare who is unemployed , and Joseph Peter (30) of Kuwadzana 3 who was employed at the mine. The gang was represented by Phillip Shumba of Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners and Tafadzwa Mbwachena of Ruvengo Maboke Legal Practitioners.

Prosecutor Liberty Hove told the court that on March 1, 2022, at around 10am, Clive Nyamande was driving a scooter at the mine carrying 500g of gold ore concentrate in a bucket.

Suddenly the convicts appeared from nowhere before disarming Obert Matiza (21) guarding Nyamande, and took away his 303 rifle. They snatched the gold ore concentrate and sped off in a silver Toyota Wish towards Masvingo town.

The gang was trekked down by police detectives and spotted in Masvingo Central Business District. They had a shootout near the High Court, but they managed to escape and sped off towards Harare. They were however, involved in an accident with a haulage truck near Gokomere Mission where they were arrested.

In convicting the gang, Magistrate Chineka said there is overwhelming evidence that the service-men used their military experience to disarm a mine guard.

Magistrate Chineka then reserved judgement to later date.https://masvingomirror.com

