Motorist knocks down cop at roadblock, flees on foot

A HARARE motorist knocked down a police officer who was among a security team manning a security checkpoint in Harare recently and fled from the scene.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement said that the incident occurred on Tuesday along Kirkman Road in Harare.

The suspect, who was driving a pink Honda Fitwith registration numbers ACU 0175, was pursued to Westlea where he dumped the vehicle and fled on foot.

“On 26 January this year, a motorist driving a pink Honda Fit registration numbers ACU 0175 approached a Police Roadblock along Kirkman Road, Harare and hit a Police Officer on the security checkpoint.

“After the accident, the driver did not stop and was pursued up-to Westlea, where he dumped the motor vehicle and fled. Investigations are in progress,” he said.

Nyathi said the ZRP is warning drivers against failing to stop at Police Check Points and failing to cooperate with Police Officers on the roads.

In November last year, a policeman doing traffic enforcement duties near Fourth Street bus terminus died after he was run over by a truck.

The policeman was trying to arrest the driver for picking up a passenger at an undesignated place.