Minister saved from Covid death by combination of traditional and modern medicine

MIDLANDS Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Larry Mavhima has opened up on his battle against COVID-19, urging people to get constant medical check-ups and adhere to the set World Health Organisation standards.

Senator Mavhima, who has survived the novel coronavirus, says people tend to downplay the aspect of getting regular medical check-ups and yet they might be infected with the virus that has caused a lot of untold suffering across the globe.

At first, I was in denial. I could not even imagine the aspect of visiting a hospital. That I could be diagnosed with the virus was beyond my imagination. It took the intervention of my family to say I was no longer myself. They said I was weak and that is when I had to seek medical attention, he said.

Senator Mavhima, who is now a COVID 19 ambassador, says he had to use both traditional and modern medicine to get rid of the virus.

It was quite a difficult moment for me. My doctors subscribed some antibiotics which I used to boost my immune system and get rid of some mucus that was building inside my lungs. I was also advised to do kunatira (steaming)with eucalyptus leaves and all sorts of concoctions. I would also drink tea and use Zumbani until I eventually tested negative, explained Mavhima.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution who is also the Chairperson of the Midlands COVID-19 Taskforce warned people against flouting lockdown rules, saying they are for the good of the nation. – ZBC