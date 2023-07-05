Mnangagwa Renames Morris Depot To Mkushi Academy

HARARE – President Mnangagwa presided over the commissioning of 132 all-terrain vehicles for the Zimbabwe Republic Police and announced the renaming of the Morris Depot Police Training Academy to Zimbabwe Republic Police Mkushi Academy.

The event was attended by senior police officers, government officials, and cabinet ministers.

In addition to the vehicle commissioning, President Mnangagwa made donations of 100 laptops, a projector, and printers to the ZRP Mkushi Academy, ZRP Ntabazinduna Training Centre, and the Zimbabwe Staff College.

During his speech, President Mnangagwa emphasized the significance of the new name for the Police Academy, which pays homage to the Mkushi Girls Camp in Zambia. He highlighted that the camp had been a military training ground for female guerrillas during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

Tragically, on October 18, 1978, the Rhodesian forces launched a brutal attack on the camp, resulting in the loss of over 1,000 lives, including many young girls. Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi, is known to be one of the survivors of that attack.

The renaming of the academy is intended to honor the history of Zimbabwe and serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for the country’s independence. It symbolizes the resilience and courage of the female guerrillas who trained at the Mkushi Girls Camp and underscores the country’s determination to preserve its history and recognize the contributions of those who played a role in the struggle.

The commissioning of the vehicles and the renaming of the academy demonstrate the government’s commitment to modernizing and strengthening the Zimbabwe Republic Police and ensuring they have the necessary resources for effective law enforcement and training.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...