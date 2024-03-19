Mnangagwa appoints senior prosecutor Reza as ZACC chairperson

Spread the love

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Michael Reza as the new Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson while former Deputy Minister Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome is now the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson.

The appointments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, in a statement yesterday and they are with immediate effect.

Mr Reza and Ms Majome were appointed in line with the dictates of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The former takes over from Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo who was last year appointed Prosecutor-General.

“His Excellency the President has, in terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 254 of the Constitution, appointed Mr Michael Reza as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission with immediate effect.

“Mr Michael Reza holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of South Africa and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Midlands State University.

“He has also undergone training in the handling of money laundering and asset forfeiture in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi under the sponsorship of the United Nations Organ on Drugs and Crime.

“Mr Reza possesses vast experience in criminal investigations and prosecution and has handled corruption cases at the highest level. He has prosecuted serious crimes in the country’s courts for over a decade,” said Dr Rushwaya.

Ms Majome, the former Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, takes over from Dr Elasto Mugwadi.

“In terms of Subsection 1 (a) of Section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, has appointed Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission with immediate effect.

“Ms Fungayi Jessie Majome holds a Bachelor of Laws, Post Graduate Diploma in Women’s Law, a Master of Laws in Constitutional Law, Development Law, Human Rights Law and Administrative Law. Ms Majome has wide experience in public administration as former Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, and as Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs among other key policy level positions.”

