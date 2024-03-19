Girl (17) murders bus driver

Spread the love

A DARING Mutare teenager (17) is in the eye of a storm after she allegedly murdered a bus driver who had been sent to deliver a brand new cellphone to her by wheeling off at high speed with the now deceased clinging on the vehicle demanding payment.

The high drama stretched for about 50 metres after which the driver, Mr Lembo Kembo allegedly crashed on the tarmac, and later died on admission at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

The 17-year-old teenager (name withheld) who stays in the NHB Section of Sakubva was in the company of Linnet Kashiri (32) of Area C, Dangamvura in Mutare when she committed the heinous crime.

Mr Kembo had delivered the cellphone from Harare last Wednesday and was supposed to be paid on delivery.

The two appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe on Monday this week.

Mr Mahwe remanded Kashiri in custody to March 25, while the teenager was released into the custody of her mother.

Ms Sharon Chibvongodze prosecuted.

Ms Chibvongodze said the teenager and Kashiri hatched a plan to rob a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and went on to order it online last week.

The seller told the pair to send the money through Mukuru money transfer agency in order for them to have it delivered, but they allegedly refused.

Ms Chibvongodze said in pursuant to their act, the teenager persuaded the seller to give the cellphone to a bus driver to deliver it to Mutare, upon which the payment would be made.

The next day, the seller approached Mr Kembo, an Inter Africa Bus driver plying the Harare-Mutare-Chipinge route, and gave him the cellphone.

Ms Chibvongodze said Mr Kembo arrived at Sakubva Swimming Pool Bus Stop at around 6.30pm, and called the accused persons to collect the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cellphone.

The two accused persons drove to Sakubva Swimming Pool Bus Stop in a Toyota Mark X, Registration Number AFA5675.

The teenager was behind the wheels.

Ms Chibvongodze said the accused persons parked their motor vehicle a few metres from the bus and went to collect the cellphone from the now late Mr Kembo.

The teenager was handed over the cellphone by the deceased.

She told him to follow them to their motor vehicle and get the US$1 200 for the cellphone.

The teenager sat on the driver’s seat, while Kashiri was on the front passenger seat.

Mr Kembo went to the back passenger seat, and inserted half of his body in the car to collect the money. However, the teenager drove off at high speed with the cellphone.

The unsuspecting Mr Kembo was dragged for a distance of about 50 meters before felling off on the tarmac.

He later died on admission at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Upon realising that they had committed a heinous crime, the pair parked the vehicle at the teenager’s place, and fled to Harare.

Investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the accused persons and recovery of the Galaxy Samsung S23 Ultra. – Manica Post

