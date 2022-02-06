Madzibaba opens fire at shrine

A SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet is in hot soup after he last week allegedly assaulted a congregant before opening fire on another 46-year-old man as he accused him of stealing his goats.

The incident which left villagers and members of the apostolic sect who were present shocked happened in Chidzvururwi Village in Chief Musikavanhu’s area.

The controversial youthful prophet, Bond Junior Gumira Machiya (28), who hails from Harare, committed the crime shortly after he had given the complainant, Phineas Muumbe, US$100 for unknown reasons.

He shot Muumbe once on the left shoulder after accusing him of stealing his goats.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident.

“Machiya who is a Harare-based prophet of an apostolic sect and Muumbe are neighbours and every time Machiya visits his rural home, he would dish out groceries as well as money to his followers.

“On this occasion, Machiya assaulted one of the congregants from Harare following a dispute over the church’s leadership. Muumbe heard screams coming from Machiya’s house and went there to investigate what was happening.

“He found Machiya armed with a pistol pointed to the ground. Machiya fired a single shot. He then gave Muumbe US$100 before accusing him of stealing his goats,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He shot Muumbe once on the left shoulder.

Muumbe was assisted by Nonsima Mujere who went on to report the matter to the police.

Machiya was arrested, while Muumbe was rushed to St Peter’s Mission Hospital where he was admitted.

