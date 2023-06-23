News Ticker

Indian High Court suspends 10-year jail term of Zimbabwean drugs mule case

June 23, 2023 Staff Reporter Headlines, Law & Crime 0




Betty Rame

THE Delhi High Court has suspended the 10-year jail term of a Zimbabwean national in a narcotics-related case, citing irregularities in the recovery of the contraband.

Justice Anish Dayal stated that the appellant, Betty Rame, may have a case to argue regarding the defective sampling at the time of seizure, and considering she has already served a substantial period of the sentence, the appeal is likely to take time for a hearing.

Delhi high court, Delhi HC
Delhi High Court (File hoto | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Betty Rame, aged 38, was apprehended by a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team in April 2018 at the IGI Airport in Delhi with two concealed bags containing a crystalline substance.

The substance tested positive for Methamphetamine. In August 2021, Rame was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1 lakh (US$1300) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Zimbabwe Woman Had Meth Drugs Worth 15 Crore Hidden In Her Bag. Arrested At Delhi Airport
The CISF found Methamphetamine worth ₹ 15 crore (US$18,300) from the Zimbabwean woman’s bag.

Rame’s counsel argued that the NCB did not follow proper procedures in collecting the sample. It was contended that the contraband was seized from two separate bags, which were subsequently mixed, contrary to the standing order that the contents of the bags should not have been mixed to preserve the identity of the substance.

Based on these arguments and the likelihood of a prolonged appeal process, the Delhi High Court decided to suspend the 10-year jail term of Betty Rame.




Copyright © 2023 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!

%d bloggers like this: