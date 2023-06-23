CCC candidates arrested with drugs on nomination day

On Wednesday, two candidates from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Mbire district, Gilbert Kagodora (48) and Bacilia Majaya (52), were arrested at a police roadblock for alleged possession of dagga (cannabis).

They were taken to the Concession Magistrates Court, where they appeared before Magistrate Charity Maunga. Bail was granted to each of them in the amount of $50,000.

According to the state prosecutor Tanatswa Chingono, the defendants were stopped at a roadblock in Mazowe while driving a Toyota double cab with the registration number AFC 8277.

During a search, three sachets of dagga were allegedly found in their possession.

The legal representation for Kagodora and Majaya was provided by the Kajokoto and Associates law firm. The case is scheduled to continue on July 12.

