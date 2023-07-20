High court grants Lawyer and 7 CCC supporters bail

CHIREDZI-High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze has granted ZWL$100 000 bail each to eight Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters who have been in remand prison for 13 days.

Justice Mawadze sitting at the High Court in Masvingo granted the eight bail on Monday. They faced charges of violating the Maintenance of Peace Act (MOPA).

The eight are Farai Chauke, Mollen Shonhai, Gladmore Gundubu, Kudzai Madyira, Charles Mungate, Lyoid Mushari, Agrippa Dhambureni and Simon Hlomani.

Ross Chavi and Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) represented them. Chavi filed the matter as an urgent chamber application on Thursday last week.

Police arrested the CCC supporters on July 4, 2023, at Tshovani Stadium. CCC president Nelson Chamisa was scheduled to address a rally.

Police dispersed CCC supporters from the venue and had to use teargas as the supporters refused to leave.

Chiredzi Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa denied the supporters bail last week. She argued that they might commit a similar offence as the country is in an election mood.

