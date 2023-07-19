He didn’t rape me, mum forced me to lie…woman claims she falsified rape case

AN 18-year-old Kwekwe woman is claiming she was forced by her mother to accuse their neighbour of raping her when she was a minor.

The incident happened nine years ago when Evidence Makambe was nine.

She accused the man, Simbarashe Chadiwa, of rape and he was convicted of raping her in 2015.

Simbarashe was sentenced to nine years, at least, according to Evidence.

She told H-Metro that she recalled her false statements, fed to her by her mother, before the court.

Evidence said this was now emotionally haunting her.

“I was young, but what I underwent in 2015 is haunting me to this day,” said Evidence.

“I have no reason to lie since I am not related to Simbarashe. My mother fooled me, abused me emotionally when she forced me to lodge a false case against our neighbour.

“I feel guilty and I think Simbarashe is being punished for nothing.”

Evidence said her mother was irked by reports in their neighbourhood that she was always seen with Simbarashe, when the mother was away in Botswana.

“My mother was misled by some of our neighbours that Simbarashe had been sexually abusing me,” said Evidence.

“I was taken to a river where she concluded that I had lost my virginity.

“I tried in vain to convince them that I was yet to bed any man.

“She took me to a clinic where the nurses were quick to direct her to lodge a police report against Simbarashe.”

She added: “Simbarashe’s friend was first wrongly identified and arrested.

“He was released when Simbarashe showed up and the rest is what is haunting me daily.

“I need peace of mind, I had to confess, but this is not working at all.”

Evidence has since been chased away from her family.

She told H-Metro that she is staying with a good Samaritan.

“I am looking for help, counselling,” said Evidence.

“Ndirikugara nevakandinzwirawo tsitsi ndadzingwa kumba. Munamato wangu kuti chokwadi ichi chindisunungurewo,” she said.

Evidence’s mother could not be reached for her side of the story.

Evidence is not aware of the prison where Simbarashe is serving his sentence.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...