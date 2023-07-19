Nakamba completes move to Luton Town

IT’S DONE!!

Marvellous Nakamba will return to Luton Town next season after he cut ties with Aston Villa FC in the English Premiership.

Luton Town gave a big hint on Nakamba’s future with a tweet reading “Du Du Du du du, Nakamba.”

The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) also gave a hint on social media platforms.

“The journey continues,” they wrote while posting Nakamba in Luton Town colours.

According to the Daily Telegraph football reporter Mike MacGrath finalisation of the deal is imminent.

“Luton very close to agreeing a deal with Aston Villa for permanent transfer of Marvellous Nakamba after loan at Kenilworth Road last season. Zimbabwe midfielder, 29, No1 target after promotion to Premier League. Deal could be completed in the next 48 hours,” says MacGrath.

The 29-year-old played 20 games for the Hatters after joining on-loan in the January transfer window and helped them seal promotion to the topflight. He was named player of the Month for March and also won the Player of the Match accolade in his team’s come from behind 3-1 win over Blackpool on April 10.

Nakamba joined Villa on a five-year deal from Club Brugge in 2019 but has fallen well down the pecking order and was not believed to be part of the plans of Unai Emery, who is embarking on his first full season with the club.

