Malema’s inconsistent views on Zimbabwe political affairs laid bare

SOUTH AFRICAN opposition leader Julius Malema, who once labelled CCC leader a puppet, has hit out at African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, for calling Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa an American puppet.

Addressing the ANC 9th Western Cape provincial conference on June 24, Mbalula said Chamisa was being backed by the West to replace Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Malema, during a televised debate last week in South Africa, said Mbalula was offside.

“If Mbalula characterises Chamisa as an American puppet, he has to produce some form of evidence. Why is he saying he is an American puppet because if you read Chamisa’s policies and those of the ANC they are the same,” Malema said.

“…they all sing from the same hymn book, so who is he to tell us that Chamisa is an American puppet?

“The ANC has been a British puppet from its formation. The ANC has a thing in its constitution ‘protect the queen…so you can’t come to lecture us about puppets or anything.”

Malema accused Mnangagwa of attempting to block former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere from contesting in the presidential election.

“If people want Chamisa, they must vote Chamisa. If people want Tyson they must vote (for him). How do you disqualify someone from contesting? It is already a sign of panic because if you don’t doubt yourself and you are talking democracy, open the field. Let everyone contest. Why are you scared of Kasukuwere?”

“Kasukuwere must be allowed to contest so that people have more options of what they want to do with Zimbabwe.

“We need a stable Zimbabwe especially ourselves as South Africa…we so wish that this election be successful and there is no violence and they produce stability for the sake of our own peace.”

Source – newsday

