Ex-Minister Nicholas Goche arrested for stealing cattle

Former Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Goche was arrested last night in Bindura on allegations of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.

Goche who spent Wednesday night in custody is likely to appear in court today facing stock theft charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Comm Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said he was yet to get the details of the case.

Nicholas Goche was the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development in the old dispensation.

More details to follow…