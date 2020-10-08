‘I brought internet to Zimbabwe’ – Cde Chris Mutsvangwa

Former Presidential Advisor Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa says he is the first person to introduce internet in Zimbabwe.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Mutsvangwa says he was responsible for bring the first CD into the country when was CEO of ZBC and that got him arrested and fired.

He further adds that he played a major role in assisting Strive Masiyiwa to get his Econet.

