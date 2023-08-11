Cop arrested for attending Chamisa’s rally

NKAYI – A police constable based in Nkayi has been arrested for “actively participating in politics” after he was spotted cheering Citizens Coalition Change leader Nelson Chamisa at a rally held in Matabeleland North on Wednesday.

Constable Hillary Masimbe, who was off duty on Wednesday, is said to have passed by the Nesigwe police base where he was deployed to collect some documents.

He was spotted wearing a yellow T-shirt with black and grey lines under a blue jacket.

The junior ranked police officer, according to a police summary of the case seen by ZimLive, is said to have visited Nesigwe Growth point where the CCC was holding its rally.

“Whilst at the rally, the defaulter removed the jacket covering his yellow T-shirt and was seen following a convoy of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa chanting ‘Icho icho uyo mukomana apinda’ literally meaning ‘that one, that one, the young man has arrived’ pointing upward two forefingers and symbol associated with CCC slogan.

“He went on chanting “Ngaapinde Mukomana ngaapinde” literally meaning “should enter the young man should enter,” reads the police summary.

“The defaulter was also observed clapping hands acknowledging the speech being delivered by Nelson Chamisa and by so doing contravening the said Act.

“The defaulter has no right to act in the manner he did.”

The Constable is being charged with contravening paragraphs 48(1) (a) of the schedule of the police service chapter 10:11 as read with section 29 and 30 of the said Act “actively participating in politics”.

His arrest comes barely a month after another police officer, Assistant Inspector Chester Matsa received threats from tourism deputy Minister Barbra Rwodzi for arresting a Zanu PF member who was accused of defacing CCC campaign posters. – ZimLive

