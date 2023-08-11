La Liga and its clubs step up their fight against racism with launch of new website

In a strong anti-racism stance on the eve of the start of a new La Liga season, the league and its clubs remain firm in their commitment to combat hatred and intolerance in all its forms. In addition to various pre-existing measures related to racism prevention and antiviolence training, La Liga will continue to act against any hateful acts occurring inside and outside its stadiums.

Starting this season, all these initiatives will be grouped under a new platform, La Liga VS Racism, aimed at the eradication of racism in football. Through its new platform, La Liga will continue its efforts to educate, prevent and take action against violent behaviour and hateful attitudes in all forms. The new platform (laligavsracismo.com) will bring togetherLaliga ‘s initiatives against intolerance and will help to reinforce the organisation’s stance in the fight against racism, creating a space to share projects and resources, promoting new initiatives and uniting football to achieve a common goal.

La Liga VS Racism is open to stakeholders including clubs, fans, institutions and those who seek to supportLaliga ’s zero-tolerance approach to racism. The new platform also offers direct access to La Liga ’s reporting channel, so that members of the public can provide, in real-time, information related to any discriminatory acts occurring inside or outside stadiums. The platform La Liga VS Racism is being launched with the support of fans and clubs. In parallel, key institutions, sporting associations and competitions (including CSD, CEOE, ADESP, local government authorities, Aficiones Unidas, AFE, Liga F, LNFS and ACB, among others) have also been encouraged to participate. The purpose is to raise awareness in society about the fight against racism. Said La Liga President Javier Tebas: “Racism has long been an issue of serious concern for us. Laliga VS Racism will help us advance our fight against racism and intolerance in football. For years, we have been condemning racist incidents. From this season we now look forward to addressing the problem more globally, with greater involvement from clubs, fans, La Liga’s partners and, we hope, key Spanish institutions”.

Combatting racism from the very start of the new season In support of La Liga VS Racism, the league and its clubs will kick off the new La Liga season with key messages against racism and a call for respect and inclusion, which will be visible in stadiums and via La Liga ’s domestic and international broadcasts.

