Chiwenga up for smuggling

Outspoken Zimbabwean preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga was arraigned before a Mutare Magistrate Nottbuglar Muchineri today facing smuggling charges.

Muchineripi granted Chiwenga ZWL$400 bail to March 31

Prosecutor Perseverance Musukuto told the court that on December 11 last year Chiwenga drove from Mozambique to Zimbabwe through the Forbes Border Post in the company of Lovemore Kanyuru and Darlington Moyo.

The court was told that Chiwenga completed the immigration papers and passed through the customs and clearing counter without declaring the goods he was in possession of.

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority official then asked Chiwenga to take his goods for scanning, where it was discovered that the goods were not declared, leading to his arrest.

The goods which were not declared include five Kenwood two-way communication radios, solar battery chargers and teargas injectors, among others.

Chiwenga was represented by his lawyer, Tariro Paul Machiridza.